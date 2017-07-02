Pakistan's Nashra Sundhu , left, celebrates with teammates after she dismissed India's Jhulan Goswami during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan at County Ground in Derby, England, Sunday, July 02, 2017. | AP

DERBY: India posted 169/9 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Women's cricket World Cup match at the County Ground here on Sunday.

Unlike in previous matches, Indian batters gave a lacklustre performance which resulted in their low total.

Indian eves started on a bad note as opener Smriti Mandhana (2) was sent back to the pavilion in the fourth over by Nashra Sandhu with just seven runs on the board.

But incoming batswoman Deepti Sharma (28) along with Punam Raut (47) stabilised the Indian innings. The duo forged a 76-run partnership for the second wicket before Raut was adjudged leg before off Diana Baig. Raut, in her 72-ball knock slammed five boundaries.

New batswoman Mithali Raj (8) then arrived at the middle but failed to step up to the occasion. After adding 19 runs with Deepti, Mithali was also dismissed by Sandhu in the 27th over.

Deepti, who seemed good at the crease, then felt the pressure at the other end and was sent packing in the same over by Sandhu.

With scoreboard reading 94/4 in 27 overs, middle-order batswomen Harmanpreet Kaur (10) and Mona Meshram (6) also disappointed as they both fell prey to Sadia Yousuf inside three overs.

Lower-order players Sushma Verma (33) and Jhulan Goswami (14) tried to hold the innings together, but Sandhu wrapped up Goswami in the 47th over. Verma was also dismissed in the next over by Asmavia Iqbal.

Other players, Mansi Joshi (4 not out), Ekta Bisht (1), Poonam Yadav (6 not out) played as expected from a tail-enders and could only manage to take India past 160-run mark.

For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu scalped four wickets while Sadia Yousuf took two wickets.

Brief scores: India 169/9 (Punam Raut 47, Deepti Sharma 28; Nashra Sandhu 4/26) against Pakistan.