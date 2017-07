DERBY: India won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in their third Women's World Cup match here today.

Teams:

India: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Mona Meshram, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma, Poonam Yadav.

Pakistan: Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan, Iram Javed, Nain Abidi, Asmavia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz, Sana Mir (captain), Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Yousuf.