CHENNAI: B Mayank’s 36 not out went in vain as his side BYA lost to Living Legends by seven wickets on the second day of the Elite Super Sixes Little Champ tournament at Chennai Citi Centre on Saturday. In another match, Living Legends went down to RCC Platinum.

Batting first, RCC Platinum posted 67/6 in their quota of seven overs. In response, Living Legends fell short by 40 runs.

Brief scores: RCC Platinum 53/1 in 7 ovs (Rishi 21) lost to RYA Cosmo Elite 54/2 in 5.4 ovs (Mehul 18); RCC Platinum 67/6 in 7 ovs (S Arham 32) bt Living Legends 27/4 in 7 ovs; BYA 53/5 in 7 ovs (B Mayank 36 no) lost to Living Legends 55/3 in 6.2 ovs (Tapas 22); BYA 28/4 in 7 ovs lost to RYA Cosmo Elite 29/2 in 3.2 ovs.