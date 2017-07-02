CHENNAI: The committee formed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India to decide on contentious points in the Lodha recommendations has agreed to implement almost everything. Headed by IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla, the committee met in New Delhi on Saturday. It will meet again on July 7 and will inform the board about its decisions in a special general body meeting on July 12.

The eight-member committee, which includes acting se­cretary Amitabh Choudhary, treasurer Anirudh Cha­u­dhry and Cricket Association of Bengal president So­u­rav Ganguly, had lengthy discussions on a number of issues. It was decided that the Supreme Court would be requested to review the clauses on one-state-one-vote, cooling-off period and three-member selection committee instead of five. It will be told that all the other recommendations would be implemented.

With regard to the one-state-one-vote rule, which will affect the six units from Maharashtra and Gujarat, the board will request that voting rights be given to all of them and Railways and Services, who field teams in domestic competitions. The committee agreed to do away with the voting rights of non-playing members Combined Universities, National Cricket Club (Kolkata) and Cricket Club of India (Mumbai).

The BCCI will convey these to the court as well as the committee of administrators (CoA) it appointed to oversee the process of transformation. “These are arguments even the CoA has seen some merit in. We don’t want to overlook the contributions of these associations because of their history and as recommended by the Lodha panel, the North East units will have voting ri­ghts,” a committee member told Express.

With regard to age, the committee accepted the cap of 70 years, which means the likes of N Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah will have no future in cricket administ­r­ation. Though Shah raised objections as being part of the committee, others seem to have prevailed over him.

However, they have decided to appeal for a review of the cooling-off period of one year before each term for offi­c­e-bearers. “After three years, all the office-bea­rers will have to step aside and come back after a yea­r. Or else, allow another set to complete their full term and return after three years. This will not have any continuity and will pose practical problems,” the official added.

With regard to North East teams participating in Ranji Trophy, the committee reckons this should be left to the BCCI. “Next season will see teams fro­m the region take part in age-group tournaments, because bringing them straight into the mainstream will not help them.

