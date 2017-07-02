India's bowler Umesh Yadav tries to kick the ball in an unsuccessful attempt to ran out West Indies' Evin Lewis during their fourth ODI cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Sunday, July 2, 2017. | AP

NORTH SOUND: The West Indies totalled 189 for nine batting first against India in the fourth fixture of the five-match one-day international series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

Openers Evin Lewis and Kyle Hope top-scored for the West Indies with 35 each, but the tourists took regular wickets to keep their opponents to a below-par score.

Seamers Umesh Yadav and Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets a-piece.