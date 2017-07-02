West Indies score 189 in fourth ODI against India
By AFP | Published: 02nd July 2017 10:36 PM |
Last Updated: 03rd July 2017 02:30 PM | A+A A- |
NORTH SOUND: The West Indies totalled 189 for nine batting first against India in the fourth fixture of the five-match one-day international series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.
Openers Evin Lewis and Kyle Hope top-scored for the West Indies with 35 each, but the tourists took regular wickets to keep their opponents to a below-par score.
Seamers Umesh Yadav and Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets a-piece.