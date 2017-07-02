West Indies' Roston Chase plays a shot from the bowling of India's Ravindra Jadeja during their fourth ODI cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. | AP

NORTH SOUND: The West Indies totalled 189 for nine batting first against India in the fourth fixture of the five-match one-day international series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

Openers Evin Lewis and Kyle Hope top-scored for the West Indies with 35 each, but the tourists took regular wickets to keep their opponents to a below-par score.

Seamers Umesh Yadav and Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets a-piece.