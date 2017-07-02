ANTIGUA: The West Indies won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth One Day International (ODI) against India at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Sunday.

India have made three changes in their playing XI. Dinesh Karthik replaced Yuvraj Singh while Ravindra Jadeja has been included in place of Ravichandran Ashwin.

In the pace bowling department, Mohammad Shami has replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was not impressive in the previous matches of this tour.

The West Indies made one change, with Alzarri Joseph replacing fellow pacer Miguel Cummins.

Teams:

India: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Roston Chase, Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder (captain), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams