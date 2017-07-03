CHENNAI: India’s dependable top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who had a fruitful Test season last year, is keen to continue the good work in the Sri Lanka series which begins later this month.After the IPL snub, Pujara did not waste time as he played for Nottinghamshire in Division II of the English County Championship. He also got a century in his second game against Gloucestershire.

Pujara was in the city on Sunday to inaugurate a showroom. In an exclusive chat with Express, he said the county stint will stand him in good stead ahead of the upcoming series.

“It was a great learning experience playing in foreign conditions. It is not easy to play on seaming wickets, where the turf offers something to the bowlers. You cannot find a flat surface in England and even if there is one, the ball does differently to what we are used to in India,” said Pujara. He also stated that the stint in England will come in handy when India tours South Africa later this year.

India’s performance in Tests has been tremendous of late, which was evident in series wins against West Indies, New Zealand, England and Australia. India last toured Sri Lanka in 2015 and came back to win the Test series 2-1.“Last season was really good and I am looking forward to carrying the momentum. I cannot forget the Sri Lanka series, as it was there that I made a comeback. Conditions in Sri Lanka are similar to that of India and I hope to do well,” said the 29-year-old, referring to his unbeaten century as opener in the third Test in 2015.

“India will certainly do well as we have seen that under our captain Virat Kohli, we have been beating all the major sides in the last year or so. So I am confident as a team we will deliver and do well in Sri Lanka,” Pujara said.

The Saurashtra player also praised Kohli for his captaincy, adding that Ravichandran Ashwin will be the go-to-man for the captain.

“Ashwin is one of our main strike bowlers. We need him to lead the spin attack. To win games, we need to take 20 wickets and that’s where he will play a major role for us,” opined Pujara.

No comments on coach

Asked about India not having a coach after Anil Kumble’s resignation, he responded saying, “I cannot comment on the team not having a coach. It is up to the BCCI to decide on such matters. I do not want to comment and wish to be drawn into the coach versus captain issue.”

ashok.v@newindianexpress.com