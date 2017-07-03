HYDERABAD: Sunday was a landmark day in the history of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Lodha commission recommendations for reforms were adopted and the constitution amended by members at the HCA’s special general meeting at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

“We have already sent emails to the committee of administrators (CoA) and the BCCI, showing HCA’s conformity to the Supreme Court order. We are expecting release of funds very soon,” HCA secretary T Shesh Narayan told Express.



Asked when a copy of the amended constitution will be sent to BCCI for scrutiny, the secretary said, “Probably in a week’s time.” He added that the process should be complete by July 14. The Supreme Court has said that state associations will not receive BCCI funds until they amend their constitution.

Vidarbha Cricket Association is the only unit to have become eligible for funds after making necessary changes. Tripura has also done it, but its case is being assessed.



An HCA release said that of the 155 members attending the meeting, four objected to the amendments. “RM Bhaskar, S Venkateshwaran, Ajmal Asad, C Babu Rao objected that the meeting and amendments cannot be conducted and contended that Supreme Court may review its own orders. However, rejecting the same, the President (G Vivekanand) read entire minutes appraising the members.

The Special General Body unanimously adopted all the recommendations of the Justice Lodha Committee reforms and implemented the judgement of the Supreme Court in CA No. 4235/14, dated 18-7-2016 in its letter and spirit in toto.”



HCA treasurer P Mahender said there are points still open for discussion. “As of now, we have adopted all the guidelines. If there is a review of some of the points and something new comes up, we will make the changes accordingly.” Chitti Sridhar, a member, expressed happiness that the decision was almost unanimous.Asad, whose election to the post of joint secretary has been stayed by the court, attended the meeting but did not sit in the designated place for office-bearers.vishal@newindianexpress.com