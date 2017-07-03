CHENNAI: The BCCI committee’s decision to propose to the general body that all Supreme Court orders on reforms should be implemented and then the court be requested for review of three contentious points is likely to face opposition. After another meeting of this committee on July 7, the BCCI is expected to convene a special general meeting on July 12 to take a decision on this.



Even though the number of members in favour of ending the impasse is steadily increasing, those who prefer waiting till a July 14 Supreme Court hearing on related matters before taking a call is not negligible. There is no clarity on the role of the court-appointed committee of administrators (CoA) either. Chances of the court agreeing to review the three shortlisted points hinges on them.

Acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary

has to do a balancing act



After a few members spoke for accepting the CoA’s informal proposal of amending constitution and then requesting for review of the clauses on one-state-one-vote, cooling-off period and three-member selection committee, the special panel formed to suggest the way ahead on Saturday said the same. The BCCI’s stand will be determined by members at the next SGM.



“I suggest wait till July 14 before deciding right now,” a senior member told Express on Sunday. “First, a lot of the decisions to be taken are related to the hearing. Since we have filed those appeals, we should wait till the verdict. Second, what is the guarantee that the CoA will ask the court to review these points?”

The CoA can only request for a review, since the court has already said that all recommendations of the Lodha commission have to implemented “in toto”. The BCCI has queered that pitch by ignoring the CoA’s advice to accept the changes at the June 26 SGM held in Mumbai.



Plans to inform the CoA now may also not work, because they can do that only after the July 12 SGM, with Vinod Rai & Co expected to report the BCCI’s non-compliance to the court before that.

So those in the BCCI trying to end this and move on have some convincing to do. First, the general body has to agree, which means two-third of the house. And then, the CoA has to be persuaded.

If communication with the CoA does not get better, the pro-change faction of the BCCI might find that part of the problem more difficult to solve.

