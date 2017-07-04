CHENNAI: The BCCI, it seems, is bypassing the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in the exercise of conveying to the Supreme Court its compliance with all reform orders, with the request to review three.

Although members of the special committee formed by the BCCI that held a meeting on July 1 and listed one-state-one-vote, cooling-off period and three-member selection panel as the points to ponder, they are still to inform the CoA about the development.

Not keeping the CoA in the loop is not advisable because if at all the court agrees to reconsider, the request has to be routed through this body headed by Vinod Rai. That’s because the court has already rejected the BCCI’s review and curative petitions against the original order that said all Lodha commission recommendations have to be implemented in toto.

Despite claims from special committee members who attended the July 1 meeting that the CoA has been informed about the talks, sources close to the court-appointed panel told Express on Monday they are yet to be notified of any decision on “compliance”. All they know is that the committee is holding another meeting on July 7.

To harbour hopes of a review, the BCCI has to tell the CoA first that the state units are ready to implement all other orders. Even if the special committee gets the BCCI general body to accept this at another special general meeting, expected on July 12, time might become a problem because the CoA is likely to report to the court BCCI’s non-compliance before July 14.

For some reason, the BCCI has so far chosen to overlook the CoA’s possible role in this. “What’s the guarantee the CoA will take up the three points for review,” members have said. Maybe they are missing a vital step here.

atreyo@newindianexpress.com