India’s loss to West Indies has once again put the focus on its middle-order. Express takes a look at some of the options

Karun Nair

Nair played a vital role for Karnataka as they won the Ranji titles in 2013/14 and 2014/15, but the biggest moment of his nascent career arrived in December last year, when he became only the third batsman in history to convert his maiden Test century into a triple. Karun struggled in the four innings he played against Australia in Tests earlier this year, but has shown that he can find boundaries at will after settling down.

78.62

Shreyas Iyer’s first-class strike rate. In 38 matches, he has scored 3366 runs at an average of 55.18. His List A strike rate is a more modest 87.25.

366

No of runs Karun Nair made in IPL 2017, in 14 matches, at a strike rate of 165.61.

Shreyas Iyer

Prolific at the first-class level, Shreyas has been knocking on the India door for the last couple of seasons. His double hundred against Australia in a warm-up match proved how devastating he can be. With India searching for middle-order firepower, Iyer could be a good option, as he is adept at handling pressure too.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Came to the fore in 2015, with good shows for India A. He has so far played just three ODIs, but an average of over 40 in both list A and first-class cricket attests to his potential. Known to be a clean hitter, and his ability to bowl a few overs of tidy off-spin could also appeal to selectors.

Rishabh Pant

Swashbuckling keeper-batsman is being considered as MS Dhoni’s successor. Though part of the India squad for the ongoing West Indies tour, he hasn’t been given a game despite the hosts fielding a second-string XI. After Dhoni’s go-slow, calls for his inclusion are bound to get louder.

Manish Pandey

One of the most experienced batsmen around, Pandey made an impact in the Sydney ODI last year, smashing 104 off 81 balls and helping India chase down their biggest total overseas (330). He wasn’t chosen for the T20s that followed, including for the WT20, and when his next big chance finally came, in the ODIs against New Zealand, he couldn’t make it count. Was selected for Champions Trophy, but missed out due to injury.