CHENNAI: Kedar Jadhav has played 24 ODIs over three years. On the 16 occasions he got to bat, he hasn’t played above No 6. The only other position he has batted is 7. On Sunday in Antigua, he once again came in at 6, after two wicketkeepers, on a pitch that got slow as the match progressed. It was the sort of a surface that Indian middle-order batsmen are used to.

India are looking at Jadhav as a finisher, potentially as an alternative for MS Dhoni, who seems to have lost the ability to finish things off on his own. But it isn’t a job to present first up, immediately after a player turns up for duty. Not even Dhoni was assigned the task straight up. It takes immense confidence to back yourself each time when the pressure keeps mounting.

The tour of West Indies was ideal for India to give Jadhav or others waiting in the wings a shot in the middle-order, where everything seems to be uncertain, with no idea yet of who India might take to the World Cup two years later. India’s ODI batting philosophy makes it clear.

Reliant heavily on the top-order, batting first or second, the ploy is to depend on one of the first three to bat as long as possible. On days it doesn’t work, it can expose the middle-order so horribly that it leaves them in no position to fight back. The Champions Trophy final is an easy example.

“This was a series where you should have given other players a chance to bat in the middle-order. We need to start thinking about the future and may be the likes of Rishabh Pant, Jadhav should have batted more in the middle than they actually did. The job of the finisher is not easy, you need to be prepared and you can do that only by spending more time in the middle,” former India wicketkeeper and chief selector Kiran More told Express.

Apart from Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane, India have Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for the opening slots. It’s hard to say who will form the pair in the 2019 World Cup. Had Rohit or Rahul been in the Caribbean, Rahane would have been warming the bench. Even though he has been consistent, strike rate of 78.64 makes him a tad slow for a modern-day marauder. Rahul is clearly the most versatile of the lot, who struggles to get a look-in because of others and fitness-related issues. But if the problem here is of plenty, it’s a different story in the middle.

At No 4 and 5 in Yuvraj Singh and Dhoni respectively, India have two who might not even feature in the scheme of things when it comes to building a team for the World Cup. But the management continues to look at them and expect them to bail the team out of tricky situations, ignoring the fact that Dhoni and Yuvraj have generally been vulnerable when there is assistance for seamers.

“If you take Rahul, you can use him in the middle-order as he has the game for it. Two years is not a long time to try new combinations because you need players who have had enough game time. The changes have to begin now. We have youngsters back home and should start giving them opportunities before putting them in the hot seat,” More added.

Fourth ODI scoreboard

West Indies

Lewis c Kohli b Kuldeep 35, K Hope c Jadhav b Pandya 35, S Hope c Dhoni b Pandya 25, Chase b Kuldeep 24, Mohammed c Jadeja b Pandya 20, Holder c Dhoni b Umesh 11, Powell c Jadeja b Umesh 2, Nurse c&b Umesh 4, Bishoo (run out) 15, Joseph (not out) 5, Williams (not out) 2. Extras (lb 1, w 10) 11. Total (9 wkts, 50 overs) 189. Fall of wickets: 1-57, 2-80, 3-121, 4-136, 5-154, 6-161, 7-162, 8-179, 9-184. Bowling: Shami 10-2-33-0, Umesh 10-1-36-3 (6w), Jadeja 10-0-48-0, Pandya 10-0-40-3 (4w), Kuldeep 10-1-31-2.

India

Rahane c S Hope b Bishoo 60, Dhawan c Holder b Joseph 5, Kohli c S Hope b Holder 3, Karthik c S Hope b Joseph 2, Dhoni c Joseph b Williams 54, Jadhav c S Hope b Nurse 10, Pandya b Holder 20, Jadeja c Powell b Holder 11, Kuldeep (not out) 2, Umesh b Holder 0, Shami c Chase b Holder 1. Extras (w 10) 10. Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 178. Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-25, 3-47, 4-101, 5-116, 6-159, 7-173, 8-176, 9-176. Bowling: Joseph 9-2-46-2, J. Holder 9.4-2-27-5, Williams 10-0-29-1, Bishoo 10-1-31-1, Nurse 10-0-29-1, Chase 1-0-16-0.

