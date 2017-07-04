CHENNAI: Rahul Tripathi, who had a fruitful IPL playing for Rising Pune Supergiant, is keen to perform well for Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy. In order to fine tune his game, he is playing for India Pistons in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s senior division league.

“I want to prepare for the Ranji season ahead and the best way to do it is to play as much as possible. The quality of the league in Chennai is very good and I am sure this stint will help me play to potential,” said Tripathi after his first day for his new team.

The batsman believes it is good to work on different facets of the game before a long tournament. “I would like to work on my batting technique and learn to pace the innings better. Also, I would like to improve my bowling in order to be a two-dimensional cricketer,” added the 26-year-old.

After scoring 390 runs in his maiden IPL appearance, which included a highest of 93, expectations have gone up. It doesn’t worry him. “I’m aware that expectations will be high. It’s an added responsibility. I’m keen to work harder and give my best,” said the player born in Jharkhand.

He credits MS Dhoni for his success, saying that his advice propelled him to do better. “Dhoni told me not to put unnecessary pressure on myself. He pointed out that the IPL is a good opportunity and told me to just go out and express myself without worrying about anything. It gave me confidence, which helped me to play my natural game.”

He also praised Dhoni for being inspirational to younger players. “I learnt how to not panic and stay calm. He works on specifics as per the match situation and nature of the opposition, which I would like to imbibe into my game. It’s also because of him that I learnt to adapt to different wickets and conditions.”

Tripathi cherishes his interactions with Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming and thanks the former Kiwi captain for picking him in the team and changing his life. “His suggestions on my game and the opposition made a lot of difference to my performance and the team’s results. He has a unique way to prepare us mentally,” said Tripathi, insisting that he was lucky to have Fleming as coach.

High on success and fame, he is keen to help Maharashtra do better in Ranji. “Two years back we reached the semis in Ranji. We would like to use that as a motivation and try to better this time.”

