CHENNAI: Jolly Rovers began their title defence on a positive note with Ganga Sridhar Raju remaining unbeaten on 164 and helping his side post 261 for 2, against India Pistons, on the opening day of the first round of the TNCA senior division league at CPT-IP grounds on Monday.

The opener, who moved to Jolly Rovers from India Pistons this season, raised 227 runs for the second wicket with Kaushik Gandhi. In another match, J Kousik was unbeaten on 78 as Vijay CC posted 286/5 after the end of opening day against Alwarpet. B Aparajith contributed 55 runs. Siddarth was the pick of the bowlers for the fielding side with three wickets.

Brief scores: Group A: Jolly Rovers 261/2 in 90 ovs (Ganga Sridhar Raju 164 no, Kaushik Gandhi 68) vs India Pistons. UFCC (T Nagar) 183 in 64.5 ovs (Swaminathan 3/41, Wilkins Victor 3/31) vs Young Stars 64/2 in 25 ovs. AG’s Office 162 in 65.3 ovs (M Yuvaraj 47; Lakshman 3/38, Shahbaz Nadeem 4/48) vs Nelson 57/0 in 19 ovs.

Group B: Vijay CC 268/5 in 90 ovs (B Aparajith 55, J Kousik 78 no; Siddarth 3/71) vs Alwarpet. Globe Trotters 267/4 in 89 ovs (Hari Nishanth 93, Washington Sundar 102) vs Grand Slam. Crombest 250/4 in 90 ovs (Manan Vohra 104 no, Ankur Julka 48; Varun Sood 3/46) vs TI Cycles.

Deepak scalps seven

R Deepak’s 7 for 20 enabled MCC School (Chetpet) to defeat Vani Vidyalaya (KK Nagar) by five wickets in the TNCA city schools U-16 tournament for the C Ramaswamy Trophy. Meanwhile, St Patrick’s B posted a mammoth 306/4 in their quota of 30 overs against Sri Sitaram Vidyalaya with Akshath scoring 143 runs. In reply, the chasing side were bundled out for 65 runs.

Brief scores: The Grove School, Adyar, 60 in 19.2 ovs (Immanuel John Stira 4/12) lost to St John’s Public School, Medavakkam, 62/0 in 7.1 ovs. The PSBB Millennium School B 73 in 27 ovs lost to PSBB SSS B, KK Nagar, 75/0 in 6.5 ovs (Sandeep Krishnan 41 no). La Chatelaine Junior College, Valasaravakkam, 71 in 19.2 ovs lost to DAV Boys SSS, Gopalapuram, 72/0 in 6.5 ovs (Aadarsh Bagmar 31 no, Kishore 32 no). Sri Sankara Vidyashram MHSS 136 in 30 ovs (Shakthi Kumar 55; Ashwath 6/17) lost to Modern SSS 137/2 in 21.2 ovs (Monish 39, Sathvik Athmaraman 36 no). DAV Public School, Velachery, 168/9 in 30 ovs (Harish 57) bt Everwin Vidhyashram, Kolathur, 93 in 19.2 ovs (Vignesh 31 no; Karthic Srinivasan 4/26). Govt HSS A, Ashok Nagar, 142/7 in 30 ovs (Aravindan 44 no, Mohan Dass 40) bt St John’s 59 in 19.2 ovs (Kaleeswaran 5/9). Vidya Manidr SSS A 193/9 in 30 ovs (Athreya Sudarshan 42 no, Dhananjay 38, Hemanth Karthik 3/30) bt AMM Mat HSS, Kotturpuram, 81 in 24.4 ovs (Karthik Mahalingam 5/16). Dominic Savio MHSS 199/1 in 30 ovs (Roger Joshwha 96 no, Jagadeswaran 59) bt Sherwood Hall SSS 125 in 24.2 ovs (Roger Joshwha 3/6, M Naveen 3/31). Nedllai Nadar Mat HSS B, Kottivakkam, 168/9 in 30 ovs (Dinesh Raj 77, Atitya 4/28) bt St Michaels Academy, Adyar, 129 in 23.4 ovs (Yovani Gabriel 40; Sivanesh 3/18, Mohammed Kaleem Raza 3/18). Annai Velankannai MHSS 86 in 28 ovs (Lalitesh 3/6) lost to PSBB SSS 88/1 in 8.3 ovs (Adhithya Muralidharan 35 no). St Patrick’s B, Adyar, 306/4 in 30 ovs (Akshath 143, Sam Edward Rajasekar 47) bt Sri Sitaram Vidyalaya 65 in 16.3 ovs (Sakthivel 37; Siddharth Sarathy 3/4). Vani Vidyalaya (KK Nagar) 122 in 28 ovs (Deepak 7/20) lost to MCC, Chetpet, 123/5 in 24.5 ovs (Rahul 58 no).