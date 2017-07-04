LONDON: South Africa coach Russell Domingo, who is in England for the ongoing tour, has confirmed he has reapplied and been interviewed for the post.

"I have forwarded my application form and I have gone through an interview," ESPNcricinfo quoted Domingo as saying.

The Board of Directors of Cricket South Africa (CSA) in May approved the process to appoint the head coach of the Proteas at its meeting in Johannesburg as Domingo's tenure nears end.

Domingo has been in the role since May 2013 and his contract is due to expire at the end of the Test tour of England in August.

The 42-year-old has though highlighted some of the things before making himself available for re-appointment for the post.

"No.1, family life, which is important. No.2, the performance of the team, which is obviously important. And then whether you feel you're the right guy to take the team forward, whether the team's showing signs of improvement in all formats," said Domingo.

"There's a lot I'd like to achieve with this side - an ICC event is a big thing for us. We've also started the process of rebuilding our Test side. We're still not where we need to be, we've got our ranking back up but there's still a lot of work to be done,” he added.

The current Proteas coach mentioned about the importance of support from the players, saying it is the most crucial thing for being successful.

“Player support is massively important. The most important support you need is from your players,” he said.

“We work with these players day in, day out. I’ve loved my time working with them and, obviously, by the support they’ve shown they’ve enjoyed what we’ve offered the team. That is satisfying.”

The cricket board earlier stated that the appointments of the new coach and his management team will "be in place by the beginning of September".

Domingo's job had come under fire towards the start of 2016 when South Africa slumped to Test series defeats against India and England and also had a disappointing World T20 campaign.

However, the Proteas experienced a revival after few months, notching Test series wins over New Zealand (at home), Australia (away) and Sri Lanka (home) besides whitewashing the Steve Smith-led side in five-match ODI series at home.