CHENNAI: One World Cup, it seems, is not enough. The All India Football Federation, on Tuesday, announced its decision to bid for the 2019 U-20 World Cup to follow up on the one that it will host in October — the U-17 World Cup.

AIFF president Praful Patel confirmed the bid, saying that it was the next logical step for Indian football. “With India hosting the U-17 World Cup, we feel hosting the U-20 World Cup would be the best way to sustain the footballing momentum in India. Even though the event was held earlier this year in Asia in Korea Republic, we would be happy to discuss with FIFA about the possibility of hosting the event in India in 2019,” he said.

Unlike the U-17 WC bid — India’s hosting rights were confirmed nearly a year-and-a-half after they first displayed an interest — the U-20 WC process will play out much quicker. Friday was the last date for prospective bidders to register a preliminary interest.

FIFA will send out bidding documents by July 14 after which countries have to reconfirm their interest by August 18. The final date for submitting the bid is November 1. The FIFA Council will decide the hosts either in December or in the first few months of 2018. If their bid is accepted, the AIFF will have under two years to prepare for the event which will likely be held in May-June 2019. But there is a method to their madness.

“It will be much easier than hosting the U-17 World Cup where we had to educate various stakeholders on what hosting a World Cup involved,” sources close to AIFF said. “Now the government is firmly on our side. We have six stadiums with all the facilities from the U-17 World Cup, although we still don’t know what FIFA will demand for the U-20 World Cup.”

And it’s not just hosting a high-profile event that matters for the AIFF — playing in the event would be ideal progression for the current U-17 team as well.

“It makes sense for at least some of the kids who are playing in the U-17 World Cup to play in the U-20 World Cup two years later,” said sources.

The plan is sound on paper — hosting the event means government funds to prepare the team which can allow the U-17 players to maintain the level of exposure and training they’re currently getting will continue.

It’ll not be easy though. But AIFF has a trump card. Its officials believe FIFA is already pleased with the hype that the U-17 World Cup has managed to generate.

Hosting it right might just be enough to convince Gianni Infantino & Co that India is ready for one more.

