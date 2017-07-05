DERBY: India skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in their fourth match of the ICC Women's World Cup here today.

India made one change to the side, bringing in Veda Krishnamurthy in place of Mona Meshram, while for Sri Lanka, Eshani Lokusuriyage and Harshitha Madavi made way for Prasadani Weerakkodi and Chandima Gunaratne.

Teams:

India: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma, Poonam Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Nipuni Hansika, Hasini Perera, Chamari Atapattu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Dilani Manodara(w), Prasadani Weerakkody, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Chandima Gunaratne, Ama Kanchana, Sripali Weerakkody, Inoka Ranaweera(c).