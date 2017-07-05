TIRUNELVELI: Appreciating success of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), and its production of good cricketers from the state, former cricketer Bharathi Arun has observed that the league served its purpose, and will continue to do so when the second edition kicks off on July 22.

“The first TNPL threw light on several cricketers from the nook and corner of the state. It’s concept is to identify good cricketers at the district level.

“Two outstanding cricketers — N Jagadeesan and T Natarajan — emerged in 2016, and I hope the second edition produces more such talents. Even if 5 per cent cricketers from this competition gets a chance to play in IPL, it’s a success.”

Arun also opined that the TNPL is gaining more popularity. The 2017 event will have a prize money of `1 crore for winners and `60 lakh for runners-up. An eliminator match will be played this time, which is the new addition. Matches will have BCCI-qualified umpires. Similarly, each team will be accompanied by an integrity officer to ensure the code of ethics.The officers will stay along with players round the clock, throughout the season. This system has been arranged by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

As matches are scheduled to be held only in Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Chennai, organisers have planned to set up fan parks at Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai and Salem, where fans can watch live matches on a giant screen. Similarly, five days of non-stop thiruvizhas will be held at Madurai, Chennai and Coimbatore.

Fans will also get an opportunity to interact and click photos with cricketers, the organisers said. Unlike the previous edition, where cricketers did not have a ground to practice during the tournament, players can now practice at grounds readied near match venues at Tirunelveli and Dindigul.