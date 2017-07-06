CHENNAI: The special committee formed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India to find a way forward for implementing the Lodha panel recommendations might propose to the general body to file a status report before the Supreme Court before the next hearing on July 14.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) is also expected to file one, but with the BCCI so far not having done anything to implement the reforms, Vinod Rai & Co might be left with no choice other than telling the apex court that they have not been able to finish the job assigned to them.

The special committee will convene once again on July 8 before the BCCI calls a special general meeting, likely on July 12, to finalise the way forward. Though the committee has already identified three contentious points to be sent to the court for review, it has to be unanimously accepted by the general body of the board. Failing this, the status quo will continue.

However, a prominent members of the committee sounded hopeful that a solution is in sight. “We have already narrowed it down and it is all about how we convince the other members and request the court to review these contentious points. If the SGM isn’t unanimous, then the court will definitely go by what the CoA says and from there it might get even worse. So one of the sensible options after the SGM is to file a status report on our behalf stating that we are compliant with all the orders, and asking for alternate solutions for only a few,” the official stated.

During its previous and the only meeting since being formed on July 27, the committee has come up with reservations against three points — one-state-one-vote, cooling-off period and reducing the number of national selectors from five to three.

