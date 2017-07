KINGSTON: West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bat in the series- deciding fifth cricket one-dayer against India here today.

Both the teams are unchanged.

India lead the series 2-1.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Evin Lewis, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope (wk), Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams.