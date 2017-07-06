India captain Virat Kohli second left is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal match between Bangladesh and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham England Thursday June 15 2017. | AP

KINGSTON: The Virat Kohli-led Indian side will look to clinch five-match ODI series against West Indies when they play the must-win fifth and the final match at the Sabina Park here on Thursday.

Having slumped to an 11-run defeat in the fourth ODI, India would look to bounce back and finish the series on a high note.

India, who are leading 2-1 in the ODI series following their resounding victories of 105 and 93 runs in the second and third ODI respectively, were below par in the previous match as they failed to chase down a paltry target of 191 runs at Antigua.

However, the visitors looked far better than West Indies so far and, therefore, they are favourites to clinch the series heading to the final match.

The Jason Holder-led side, on the other hand, would aim to replicate the same performance as they had displayed in the last match and try to level the series.

As far as Playing XI is concerned, Dinesh Kartik is most likely to retain his place despite not making any impact in his first international match for India in more than three years in the fourth ODI.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be seen whether senior batsman Yuvraj Singh is available for selection after missing the Antigua ODI with a hamstring injury.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are expected to walk into the starting XI.

It should be noted that India’s record at Sabina Park is not particularly good in contrast to West Indies, who have beaten India in four out of six games.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant , Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik.

West Indies: Jason Holder(C), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell.