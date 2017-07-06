CHENNAI: Offie Wilkins Victor’s 5 for 20 enabled Young Stars to beat UFCC, T Nagar by an innings and 131 runs on the final day of their TNCA Senior Division League first round game at SSN College grounds on Wednesday. Victor was unplayable, and in a single spell accounted for all five wickets (7-2-20-5). As a result, UFCC were bundled out for 51 in their second essay, and Young Stars bagged eight points.

Wilkins Victor

Brief scores: Group A: At CPT-IP: Jolly Rovers 510/7 decl drew with India Pistons 420/7 in 127 ovs (Nidhish Rajagopal 69, Rahul Tripathi 70, A Venkatesh 95, S Harishkumar 64 no; DT Chandrasekar 4/119). Points: JR 3; IP 3. At SSN: UFCC (T Nagar) 183 & 51 in 26.4 ovs (Wilkins Victor 5/20, R Rohit 3/16) lost to Young Stars 365/8 decl. Points: Young Stars 8; UFCC 0. At VB Nest: AG’s Office 162 & 178 in 73.5 ovs (Shahbaz Nadeem 5/51, V Lakshman 3/36) lost to Nelson 387/6 decl. Points: Nelson 8; AG’s 0.

Group-B: At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 362 & 160/4 decl in 32 ovs (Malolan Rangarajan 50, R Rohith 51) drew with Alwarpet 261 in 75.1 ovs (Swapnil Gugale 63, ShijitChandran 66; Malolan Rangarajan 4/69, Rahil Shah 4/78). Points: Vijay 5; Alwarpet 2. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 321 drew with Grand Slam 352/8 decl in 114.1 ovs (Bharath Shankar 72, N Jagadeesan 61, Yo Mahesh 102 no; Sunil Sam 3/90). Points: Grand Slam 5; Globe Trotters 2. At Murugappa: Crombest 391 drew with TI Cycles 408/6 decl in 109.1 ovs (Aashish Srikrishnan 55, Dhruv Shorey 202 no, Varun Sood 54 no). Points: TI 5; CB 2.

Vikram, Dipen star Centuries by Vikram Satheesh (113) and S Dipen Chandrakanth (108 no) enabled The PSBB Millennium School A to defeat Jawahar Vidyalaya SSS B by 189 runs in the TNCA city schools U-16 tournament for the C Ramaswamy Trophy.

Brief scores: The PSBB Millennium School A 255/3 in 30 ovs (Vikram Satheesh 113 no, Dipen Chandrakanth 108 no) bt Jawahar Vidyalaya SSS B 66 in 21.5 ovs (SS Pratham 5/7); SBOA School & JC 202/4 in 30 ovs (Charan Kumar 76, Deepak Kumar 71 no; AG Mahadevan 3/37) bt Jaya Jaya Sankara Int School, Nazarathpet 67 in 18 ovs (Varun Kumar 4/8); Pon Vidyashram, Valasaravakkam 137/9 in 30 ovs (S Adithya 50; K Wafar 3/46) lost to AVM Rajeshwari MHSS 139/7 in 20.5 ovs (Naveen Ganeshan 68; M Vivek 4/11); BVM Global, Perungudi 99 in 27.4 ovs (N Gurushravan 3/14) lost to The Hindu SSS, Adyar 100/3 in 12.3 ovs (M Iraichelvan 59 no); Muslim HSS 249/8 in 30 ovs (KM Raziuddin 58, Syed Shoaib 66; Manoj Kumar 3/50) bt BVM Gl Bollineni Hillside SSS 66 in 19.2 ovs

(Ashwin Kumar 3/0); Govt HSS, Ashok Nagar B 77 in 28.5 ovs (Daksha Balan 3/8) lost to Chettinad Vidyashram, RA Puram 78/2 in 10.1 ovs (Arjun Murthy 53 no); Sethu Bhaskara MHSS 202/9 in 30 ovs (J Sreeram 3/27) bt National Public School, Gopalapuram 105 in 21 ovs (Roshan Singh 3/24); Union Christian MHSS, Chetpet 64 in 20 ovs (Sushant Sriram 5/17, P Vignesh 5/15) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS B 65/0 in 6.4 ovs; St Patrick’s AIHSS A 240/4 in 30 ovs (Rushil Kumar 123) bt Sir Muthu School 88 in 20.4 ovs (Rajaganapathy Saravanabhavan 3/12); PSBB SSS A, KK Nagar 177/4 in 30 ovs (R Rohit 68 no) bt Vidya Mandir SSS B 129/6 in 30 ovs (Vijay Aravindh 52); Lalaji Memorial Omega Int School 100/5 in 25 ovs lost to Nellai Nadar MHSS A 103/3 in 15.4 ovs; St Bede’s AIHSS A 186/3 in 30 ovs (Rithik Easwaran 52) bt PSBBSSS B, KK Nagar 70 in 24 ovs.

St Joseph’s triumph St Joseph’s Residential School, Sriperumbudur, eased past Sheerwoodhall School, Chetpet 5-1 to clinch the Smt Prabha Jaidev Memorial football tournament.