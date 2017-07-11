Home Sport Cricket

Sai Kishore and Amarnath bowl grand slam to victory

R Sai Kishore and P Amarnath bowled in tandem to help Grand Slam beat Vijay CC by 19 runs in a low scoring match.

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (4/76) and medium-pacer P Amarnath (3/25) bowled in tandem to help Grand Slam beat Vijay CC by 19 runs in a low scoring match of the TNCA Senior Division league at Gurunanank College Grounds here on Monday.

Brief scores: Group A: Jolly Rovers 505/4 decl drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 159 in 62.3 ovs (DT Chandrasekar 5/21, J Kaushik 3/49) & 151/5 in 72 ovs (Rishi Kumar 50); AG’s Office 247 & 132/2 in 33 ovs (NS Chaturved 84 no) drew with Young Stars 322 in 115 ovs (Hanuma Vihari 78; R Rajkumar 4/87, Aswin Kumar 5/47); India Pistons 355 drew with Nelson 366 in 120.3 ovs (Robin Bist 61, Anand Subramanian 86, Shoaib Khan 96; Ajith Kumar 3/46, M Prabhu 3/117). Group B: At IC–Guru Nanak: Grand Slam 195 and 188 in 55 ovs (Malolan Rangarajan 5/70) bt Vijay CC 179 & 185 in 56.4 ovs (B Aparajith 56; Sai Kishore 4/76, P Amarnath 3/25); TI Cycles 155 & 185 bt Alwarpet 108 & 120 in 40.1 ovs (Varun Sood 5/28, Sanjay Yadav 3/50).

Titles For Muthaiah and Harivarthini

AL Muthaiah of SRM and Harivarthini of MOP Vaishnav won the 20th edition of Hercules state-level chess tournament for schools and colleges organised by Tiruvallur District Chess Association. 
Results: Boys: U-25: AL Muthaiah (8½/9); U-14: Siddharth Sabharishankar (8/9); U-12: Vinay R Jumani (7.5/ 9); H Bharath Subramaniyam (8.5/9); B Kavin (8.5/9). Girls: U-25: I Harivarthini (7.5/8); U-14: Arputha Jasmine (7/8); U-12: S Kirtana (7/8); U-10: R Mridulashree (7/8); U-8: Indira Priyadharshini (8/8).

R Sai Kishore P Amarnath

