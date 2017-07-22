Home Sport Cricket

Icons fall in game of delaying justice

Unfortunate as it may be, when the environment around you is poisonous, even those considered ‘pure’ can’t escape getting tainted.

Published: 22nd July 2017 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2017 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Pradeep Magazine
Express News Service

In the shifting sands of India’s cricket establishment, the only constant is utter confusion from outside and continuation of its on-field operations, regardless of what transpires behind the curtain. The post-Anil Kumble exit period has seen many legends bite the dust, with even the likes of Sachin Tendulkar doing the unthinkable and expressing “anguish” over being slighted by the Supreme Court appointed administrators.

The three ‘pristine untouchables’ of Indian cricket — Sachin, Sourav, Laxman — were even accused by one of the administrators, Vikram Limaye, of exceeding their brief. This ‘unkindest cut’ of them all came after Limaye quit as administrator, preferring to head the National Stock Exchange (NSE), instead of getting bruised in an attempt to break the rock-solid resolve of the BCCI to thwart the Lodha reforms.

What must have shocked India’s most respected triumvirate and battered their egos even more is that these strictures from Limaye came after the letter written by them, in which they felt that a wrong impression was being created that they have faltered in performing their duty. They wanted the administrators to clarify to the world that they have kept the glorious traditions of cricket alive, have been faithful to Indian cricket and done no wrong.

Whether the three did exceed their brief in recommending the names of Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan as batting consultant and bowling coach is a grey territory. What is not grey territory is that among the three, one was forced to recuse himself while passing judgment on one of the candidates for the India coach’s job and another is an administrator-cum-commentator-cum-TV expert. If this is the case, issues of conflict of interest are bound to raise their ugly head. Unfortunate as it may be, when the environment around you is poisonous, even those considered ‘pure’ can’t escape getting tainted.

That brings one back to the question that has arisen ever since the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on the Lodha panel recommendations: who is in charge of Indian cricket?

Last week, the court was supposed to give some clarity on what they think of this defiance from the BCCI. In an hour-long hearing the ball was tossed back to the BCCI’s court and notices were issued to the two ‘disrupters’ — N Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah — asking them to explain why they attended board meetings, despite not being eligible to do so.

The status report of the administrators, which has been scathing against the BCCI and has requested the court to make a judicial intervention for the implementation of its orders, was not discussed. July 24 is the date when the court will discuss the status report and what the three-member bench deems an appropriate order to pass is not easy to guess.

This long-drawn drama, which does not seem to be coming to an end, certainly not in the near future, has probably left everyone exhausted. Somehow the feeling has started creeping in that if it was so hard to get the board to implement Lodha recommendations, why did the court intervene in the first place?

The board officials, a law unto themselves, were plodding along, creating their own power centres, vested interests and displaying tremendous skills of manipulation and intrigue, to stay in power.

Post the court order, nothing seems to have changed. If anything, more and more “honourable” men are being dragged into this quagmire, even those whom the courts appointed to oversee the transition. We may be better off with the status quo, if this is how justice is to be delivered.

Under the circumstances when Ganguly dares to tell Anurag Thakur, “Indian cricket needs you back” he is, in one voice, speaking for the entire cricket officialdom. Who cares for the larger judicial and ethical boundaries that the court order may have placed on him and the others. It is all getting not only tedious but predictable as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Anil Kumble Sachin Laxman Sourav Rahul Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp