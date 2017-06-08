Weaving magic with the ball

Adwaidh Rajan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To take nine wickets in a single innings at any level of cricket is no mean feat. But to pick up a double hat-trick in the process is perhaps cricket’s equivalent of the icing on the cake with a cherry on top.

That is exactly what Travancore Cricketing Union’s (TCU) Viswajith Bahuleyan did during a Thiruvananthapuram District Cricket Association B Division League match against Attingal Cricket Club held at the Greenfield International Stadium, in Kariavattom here the other day.

Opening the bowling for TCU who were defending a total of 167 in a must win game, the right arm medium pacer picked up his first hat-trick in the second, third and fourth balls of the very first over. He picked up a wicket each in his next three overs before grabbing another hat-trick in the seventh over of the game.

Viswajith’s bowling figure at the end of the game read 5 overs - 1 maiden - 7 runs - 9 wickets! And he could have scalped his 10th had it not been Sunil T V who was dismissed hit wicket in A V Rajesh’s over as Attingal CC’s innings got wrapped up for 29 runs in 9.5 overs.

“It is disappointing not to pick up a perfect 10. But I am really happy for this achievement,” said Viswajith who has 23 wickets from five matches in the division. “It was important for the team to win the game to keep our hopes of promotion to the A Division alive and I could contribute to the victory this way,” he said.

A Level B BCCI umpire, Viswajith is also a star with the willow in the local cricket circles as he has previously hit a double century for Keshavashire CC against Cradle CC in a Captain Jerry Premraj Memorial all-Kerala Twenty20 tournament in 2014. His 207 run innings from 77 balls included 19 fours and sixes each.

TCU heads the table with four wins. Alps Cricket Club, who stand second, also have four wins with a game in hand. The game would be the decider.