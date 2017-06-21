Apparent that this partnership was untenable: Anil Kumble

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anil Kumble confirmed via Twitter he was leaving the India coach’s post. In a 249-word statement, he confirmed that his partnership with captain Virat Kohli was “untenable”. The former captain, who was due to fly out with the team to a tour of West Indies on Tuesday, had served in this capacity from June 24, 2016. Beginning with victory in the West Indies Tests under him, India enjoyed a successful home run last season with wins over New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

Kumble’s full note

“I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me by the CAC, in asking me to continue as Head Coach. The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the Captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff.

Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I have always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on.

Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the Coach’s role akin to ‘holding a mirror’ to drive self-improvement in the team’s interest.

In light of these ‘reservations’ I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit.

Let me reiterate that it has been an absolute privilege to have served as Head Coach for the last one year. I thank the CAC, BCCI, CoA and all concerned.

I also wish to thank the innumerable followers and fans of Indian cricket for their continued support. I will remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever.”