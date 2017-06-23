The committee apparently said Kumble’s contract can be extended subject to Kohli and Kumble’s spat being resolved. | PTI

CHENNAI: After days of intense speculation and high drama that put India skipper Virat Kohli in poor light for his stand against former coach Anil Kumble, there’s a new version coming from BCCI circles to placate Kohli’s critics.

What could be seen as the BCCI’s endeavour to protect Kohli’s interest as he is the captain of the team, there seems to be another side of the story that suggests Kohli was not the only one responsible for Kumble’s exit.

For the first time, it has emerged that Kohli had indeed tried to broker peace with the former head coach after the Champions Trophy semifinal against Bangladesh. If sources close to the Committee of Administrators are to be believed, at one time Kohli agreed to speak to Kumble and sort things out after BCCI persuaded him.

However, Kumble didn’t want to talk because he was kept insisting there’s nothing wrong between the captain and him. “The differences emerged some six months ago and it is not as was portrayed in Kumble’s letter,” said a source who was witness to proceedings.

However, everything broke down rapidly after the Bangladesh match. “There had been discussions before the BCCI went to speak to Kumble after the final,” said the source.

“Kumble stuck to his stand throughout that there was nothing between him and the captain. Initially, we tried to broker peace but efforts fell through,” said the source.

The Cricket Advisory Committee also had discussions with Kohli and Kumble before recommending his extension. CAC had meetings with players.

The committee apparently said Kumble's contract can be extended subject to Kohli and Kumble's spat being resolved.

“When we went to Kumble and asked him to talk to Kohli, he denied having any problem with Kohli and refused to speak,” said the source. “In fact Kohli has not spoken about the issue because we have asked him not to.”

