CHENNAI: Even as the dust refuses to settle after Anil Kumble’s decision to quit, it is reliably learnt that despite the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) strongly backing the former captain, Virat Kohli asked the panelists to provide a coach the team is comfortable working with. Kohli’s choice seems to be Ravi Shastri, who was team director between 2014-2016, before the CAC chose Kumble.

During one of the meetings with CAC, Kohli seems to have had a heated argument with them — Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly — and pointed out that in the past the same players had a role in selecting the coach they played under. John Wright, Greg Chappell and Gary Kirsten were all appointed after positive inputs from the then senior players.

Kohli was firm in his arguments and didn’t hesitate to speak what he felt, at times to the amusement of one of the panelists. “He was very clear. He merely asked them when they got to choose who the coach was, why should someone force on the team a coach they are not comfortable with,” a board official privy to the meeting told Express.

Shastri is still keen on the job, provided the BCCI approaches him. He won’t apply for the position until getting the right signals. Last year when it came down to Shastri and Kumble, and the votes were tied 1-1, it was Laxman whose vote eventually sealed it for Kumble. But this time, except for Ganguly, the two might eventually support Shastri if he is running for the post. There are also whispers that the CAC is not happy with the six candidates who have applied and is open to explore other possibilities.

However, contrary to reports, a BCCI official said Kohli did not recommend Shastri as replacement. “Kohli was even willing to talk to Kumble, who refused it saying he had no differences whatsoever.” The board has also directed Kohli not make any comment on this. Though Kohli deleted a year-old tweet welcoming Kumble on board when he was appointed coach, later in Trinidad he claimed that he has a lot of respect for him. He added that what happened in the dressing room should stay there.

“Obviously Anil bhai has expressed his views and has taken a decision to step out and we will re­­spect that decision. It’s something that has happ­e­n­ed after the Champions Trophy. I have total respect for him as a cricketer and what he has ac­h­i­eved for the nation. There’s no taking away that a­­spect of him.

