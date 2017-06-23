LONDON: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed on Friday advised the national womens team to keep things simple and play positive cricket in the ICC Womens World Cup 2017, starting here on Saturday.

Sarfraz, who recently guided the men's team to their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title after beating India by 180 runs in the final at The Oval, sent his best wishes to the Girls in Green in a video message.

"Keep things simple, be positive and give a good fight out on the field. If you play with a positive mind and good intentions, your destination will be clear," the stumper said.

The Sana Mir-led women's team will start their 2017 World Cup campaign against South Africa at Leicester on Sunday. They will next face hosts England at the same venue on Tuesday before the big clash against India on July 2 in Derbyshire.

In the warm-up matches, Pakistan eves defeated West Indies by five wickets in their first tie but lost to Australia by eight wickets in their second warm-up game on Thursday.