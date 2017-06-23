CHENNAI: Great batsman in the making. Aggressive captain. Face of the brand of cricket an aspiring India wants to play. In a matter of days, perception has changed. Virat Kohli can still be all that, but in addition, he has also become the brat with no respect for principles and arrangements supposed to benefit Indian cricket.

Even though the captain’s version of his relationship with the coach has hot been heard yet, he is already the villain of the piece. Almost everyone thinks that by expressing unwillingness to work under Anil Kumble, Kohli has insulted a legend. Since the advisory committee that recommended Kumble is also a constellation of big names, by one stroke Kohli has undermined the efforts of stalwarts working towards the betterment of the team. Cocky to brash, the image makeover has happened in no time.

For a captain set to take his team on a series of overseas tours in the next few months, this can be a major burden. Kohli already has a history of being reprimanded by BCCI for abusing scribes in public. Now, every false step will be interpreted differently, statements will be dissected for inner meanings and crucially, every failure will be linked to the bitterness of the coach saga. For a captain and team in constant media glare, this is extra baggage and pressure.

“Well, Virat must have been aware of the consequences when he decided to go ahead with his views. And if he is, he should be ready to face them,” Ajit Wadekar told Express. “It may not put him under additional pressure, because mentally he comes across as a strong lad. But I don’t think it was right on his part to refuse to work under Anil,” said the former India captain and coach, who also headed the national selection committee.

“Anil was in the team when I was coach. Quiet and knowledgeable, few come close when it comes to his professionalism and commitment. He’s the ideal person to handle this kind of a job and going by results, things seemed to be working. Don’t think it was right to express displeasure over Anil’s work ethics,” added one of first Indians to have led and coached the national team.

Like Wadekar said, Kohli must have been aware that a wave of criticism was coming his way when he decided to stick to his stand. Having faced some of it for different reasons in a career that has had brushes with controversies, the captain probably also knew that as a common outcome of such disputes, it was the coach who would have to go. But by ensuring that possibility, he has also taken a big risk.

The West Indies now and a tour of Sri Lanka a month later may not pose a stiff challenge. South Africa after that means sooner or later, performance of the team in the post-Kumble era will come under closer scrutiny than before. Failure will most probably be seen on the backdrop of a bigger picture. Having chosen to deal with this, Kohli begins an entirely new chapter in Port of Spain on Friday.

