CHENNAI: A key player for Jolly Rovers, M Shahrukh Khan was picked by Madurai Super Giants at the TNPL player draft held on Friday. He played for Ruby Trichy Warriors last year.

“We’re happy to have Shahrukh in our team. Apart from being a good bat, he’s an excellent fielder and can bowl off-spin. T20 is all about utility and youth and he fits the bill,’’ said Madurai coach Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan.

Meanwhile, Dindigul Dragons will continue to be coached by former Indian off-spinner M Venkatramana. This year, he will be assisted by Guru Kedarnath, a Tamil Nadu Ranji, List A and First Division player. He was also part of Dragons last year.

Albert Tuti Patriots, the defending champions, surprisingly did not pick anyone.

An interesting pick was India U-19 player S Radhakrishnan, who was selected by Chepauk Super Gillies. Though the all-rounder won’t be available throughout, head coach Hemang Badani insisted that the franchise was keen on investing in the player. R Suthesh, a 30-year-old left-arm pacer, was their other key pick.

Ruby Trichy Warriors bought K Vignesh, Adithya Giridhar, Jabez Moses and U-19 players Mokit Hariharan and Prashid Akash. Thiruvallur Veerans roped in wicketkeeper R Rajan, S Siddharth and Ashwin Kumar. Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manish Ravi, Siddharth, Deepan Lingesh made it to LYCA Kovai Kings.

Chaturved stars in AG’s win

NS Chaturved’s 47 helped AG’s Office beat RKM Vivekananda College by six wickets in the super league round of the 48th All-India YSCA Trophy. AG’s Office, IOC, BPCL made the semifinals.

Brief scores: IOC (Mumbai) 133 in 27.2 ovs (Niyaz Bizarre 4/31) bt Vijaya Bank 97 in 27.2 ovs (Zeeshan Ali Syed 32); Loyola College 130 in 28.3 ovs (Vijay Gohil 3/14, Vivnesh Solanki 3/14) lost to BPCL Mumbai 134/2 in 17.2 ovs (Prithvi Shaw 62, Akil Herwadkar 51); RKM Vivekananda College 152 in 26.1 ovs (Tharun Srinivas 54, U Mukilesh 48; AC Pradeepan 3/35, Francis Rokins 3/14) lost to AG’s Office 157/4 in 19.3 ovs (NS Chaturved 47); SRM University 165/9 in 30 ovs (Miles Subramanian 54; Abhinav 3/23) tied with Nelson SC 165/7 in 29 ovs (Sridhar 52, Samuel 48 no).