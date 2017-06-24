CHENNAI: Afghanistan and Ireland have been dreaming about this for a while but it has been the sort of dream that has eventually turned into a nightmare for some Associate teams (they’re not the minnows). Kenya wanted it after the 2003 World Cup, Netherlands are still waiting their turn and Scotland, despite having ODI status, had to wait for nearly two years before they faced a full-member earlier this month.

As the International Cricket Council welcomed Afghanistan and Ireland as the two new Test nations, the immediate challenge they face is how long will they have to wait before the regular members consider to play them. Somewhere in the near future, an announcement will be made with both teams agreeing to play a one-off Test or two-match Test series in Dublin or in Noida, which acts as the alternate home of the Afghans. Then Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will host a Test series, and just like how the ICC wanted, there will exist an unofficial second-division, with the aforementioned teams forming the core of it.

Unlike Bangladesh, the two new entrants find themselves in an encouraging environment. After Bangladesh played India in their maiden Test in 2000, they had to wait another four years before they faced the same opponents and another 17 years before they got a chance to tour their neighbours for playing cricket in whites. In 100 Tests they have played so far, they have played only two in Australia, and four in South Africa. All the Test playing teams toured them when they started, but the prospect of hosting them didn’t really give them any benefits.

But for Afghanistan and Ireland, the scenario is likely to be different. Teams that embark on a tour to England in the summer can easily slot a Test against Ireland and ditto for teams that tour India or for even that matter to UAE when they play Pakistan.

“This is a glorious opportunity for both teams because now you have few teams more or less on the same level. As beginners, these teams can play against the lower-ranked sides and always learn from it. It won’t be easy to take on top teams but by playing against one of these teams, there is always a chance to put up at least a fight. You have to grow gradually, and learn to know the art of playing for five days. We are not expecting full-fledged tours straight away,” Lalchand Rajput, the coach of the Afghan team told Express.

The other significant part that emerged from the ICC annual conference on Thursday was the world body has decided not to interfere in modalities related to bilateral agreement involving two nations. With this, the ICC doesn’t have a direct say on who plays when and how often, meaning until and unless the top playing countries enter into an MoU, the chances of them playing them is very bleak. When Bangladesh gained Test status, the ICC’s then FTP meant each Test playing nation had to play each other at least once in four-year cycle, which might not be possible for Afghanistan and Ireland, particularly with the fact that the ICC is no more involved.

