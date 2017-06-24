CHENNAI: Former India cricketer Dinesh Mongia, who once played for Jolly Rovers in the TNCA Senior Division league, said that Chennai was the best place for a cricketer to play professional cricket. He believed that quality of the league was the best in India.

Left-arm spinner Rajwinder Singh is now the latest cricketer from northern state to play in Chennai. The India Pistons player has been the best outstation player, scalping 48 wickets and helping Pistons make the semifinals of the league. “It was great to play for India Pistons, as our team has a great bunch of youngsters and excellent support staff who are very supportive. The atmosphere in the dressing room is also relaxed, an that helped me give my best,” said Rajwinder.

Lack of match practice back home made the spinner come to Chennai, and in two years, he is a vastly improved bowler. “In Punjab, facilities are good, but focus is more on fitness and skills. But we were short of match practice, and lacked a bit as far as competitive cricket was concerned. That’s where Vikram (Rathore) paji suggested I play for Indian Pistons, and had a word with the team management to try me out,” recollected the genial cricketer.

He takes pride in helping the team reach the semis, where despite a massive lead they lost a berth in the final due to the quotient rule. “This year, we managed to reach the semis. But the best match was in the third round of the second phase of the league, where we beat Youngstars despite being 52 for 7 at one stage. It was best game because we were at the bottom of the group, and the win changed our momentum, helping us registered back to back victories,” he explained.

Playing on different wickets in Chennai has helped him improve. “I have improved my game playing here. I got to play on different kinds of wickets, in humid conditions and against quality teams. I have better control now, and have also learned to adapt my game to the situation. Overall, the stint here has made me physically and mentally stronger, and helped me prepare better for first-class games ahead,” observed Rajwinder.

“The pressure of being an outstation player is there, as they have high expectations from you, but it also brings best out in you, as you have extra responsibilities. My coach cum mentor, Munish Bali, helps me, and I also draw inspiration from Karan Kalia, who is playing U-23 for Punjab,” signed off Rajwinder, hoping for a fruitful Ranji season.

