CHENNAI: The likes of N Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah heading for Sunday’s meeting between state units of the BCCI and the committee of administrators (CoA) may be making headlines, but there are other serious issues lined up in Mumbai.

The CoA has handed a set of guidelines to BCCI units and will advise them on implementation. They have asked units to adopt them formally at the special general meeting on Monday, in order to be compliant with court directives and eligible for funds, which have been stopped following another order. But going by state body heads’ feedback, they are still not ready to ‘fall in line’, and prefer waiting till a hearing on July 14.

Whether persons ineligible to be office-bearers can attend such meetings is also scheduled for hearing at the Supreme Court on July 14, along with appeals from several state units on related issues. So like the May 6 special general meeting, where several ‘disqualified’ officials turned up, Srinivasan and Shah can walk in as representatives of Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra, respectively.

Three-part guideline

The CoA will ask the members to adopt a set of rules at the SGM on Monday, pertaining to SC orders on Lodha reforms. A draft constitution has been sent to the states, along with guidelines on conflict of interest and a new funds disbursement policy.

The CoA mail to states, in possession of Express, says that in order to be eligible for funds, the units have to either “amend their respective MoA/AoA/Constitution/Bye-Laws to comply with the recommendations of the Justice Lodha Committee” or “comply with the Supreme Court’s October 7, 2016 and October 21, 2016 orders”.

In another mail, the CoA has sent conflict of interest guidelines with a needs-based funds disbursement policy, stating that state units should receive grants depending on requirement, instead of everybody getting an equal amount every year. “The CoA requests that this fund disbursement policy be formally adopted at the SGM. Once that is done, existing agreements entered into by the BCCI and member associations will have to be amended to reflect the above.”

Units await verdict

Vidarbha is the only unit whose amended constitution has been approved by CoA. Tripura’s changes are being assessed, while Hyderabad will follow suit. A majority of others say they should wait till July 14, with some awaiting CoA’s assurance that two-three contentious points will be sent to the court for review, if they accept all other points.

“Lots of things we’ve been asked to adopt are up for hearing, like one-state-one-vote, cooling-off period, age cap, selection committee. It wouldn’t be prudent to make changes now and then undo them later. Since the verdict is coming up in two weeks, it makes sense to wait,” said a state unit head.

There are others who want clarification on the contentious points.

“The CoA has said it would request the court to review orders of one-state-one-vote and selection committee provided we accept everything else. We need clarity on that before we decide whether we should implement what the CoA is saying. Till then, it’s difficult to commit,” said another state body chief.

CoA head Vinod Rai has said that the matter will be referred back to the court if the state bodies don’t incorporate the changes at the SGM.

atreyo@newindianexpress.com