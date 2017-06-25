HYDERABAD: Of the 31 BCCI units, most developed cold feet when it came to adopting the Lodha recommendations. Beleaguered by controversies, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is likely to cut a different figure when the CoA meets state units in Mumbai on Sunday.

The HCA has already decided to amend its constitution as per Supreme Court order on the Lodha recommendations. It has called its own special general meeting on July 2 to “reconfirm” the adoption of the recommendations. “We were told by our court-appointed administrators to reconfirm the adoption on July 2 because the adoption on November 20 was done by an unrecognised body (ad-hoc committee),” HCA secretary Shesh Narayan told Express.

The HCA hardly has options, given that it has no funds, with the CoA stating that funds wouldn’t be released until changes are made. “Unless we amend the constitution, how will the association function? Funds are required to keep the engine oiled. We’ve to make around 15 changes and will adhere to the requisite process,” said HCA treasurer P Mahender.

Shesh added that roughly a week after the HCA SGM on July 2, a new draft will be printed, but it might take a little longer to complete the process. The secretary also said there was no dispute between him and the president G Vivekananda over who should attend BCCI meetings.

“We had a cordial discussion and it was decided that since I’ve been in constant touch with the CoA, I’ll attend the meeting. It’s not about individuals, but to rightly represent the association.”

