CHENNAI: Skipper Dhawal Kulkarni’s 4 for 23 enabled BPCL, Mumbai, to beat AG’s Office by two runs in thrilling semifinals of the 48th All India YSCA Trophy tournament. The match was reduced to a 15-over affair due to wet ground conditions.

Brief scores: BPCL Mumbai 120/7 in 15 ovs (Eknath Kerkar 45; RD Ashwinkumar 3/32) bt AG’s Office 118/7 in 15 ovs (Dhawal Kulkarni 4/23; SRM University 133/in 26.2 ovs (U Vishaal 48; Khaleel Ahmed 4/14) lost to IOC Mumbai 135/2 in 20 ovs (Ricky Bhui 75 no).

ICF clinch title

ICF defeated Parry S&RC by one run in the super over of the final to bag the SICGIL Trophy. Earlier, the scores were level at 161 each.

Brief scores: Final: Parrys S&RC 161/7 in 25 ovs (Sonu Yadav 45; DR Anbu Ezhil 3/32) tied with ICF 161 in 25 ovs (S Omesh 74). Super Over: ICF 8/1 in 1 ovs bt Parrys S&RC 7 for no loss in 1 ovs. MoM: S Omesh.

Karthik advances

Top seed Karthik Venkataraman beat Srinivasan Vijayaraghavan 1-0 in the opening round of the 7th St Joseph’s international FIDE rating chess tournament. About 552 players are competing in the tournament. Most of the big players in the meet etched out easy wins.