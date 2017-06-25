CHENNAI: A target of 330 was going to be tough. Heck, that was an understatement. No team had ever chased down such a target in the history of the 50-over World Cup. Ireland’s fate looked sealed after they lost William Porterfield first ball of the run chase.

Nobody sent the memo to Kevin O’Brien though. Batting like a love child of Vivian Richards and Sachin Tendulkar, a violent 100 helped Ireland beat England by three wickets.

As the Irish players were celebrating, CEO of Cricket Ireland (CI), Warren Deutrom, was already planning something big. The only Englishman celebrating in the stands that night, he was now very clear in his mind. “March 2, 2011, was the day,” he says. “That was when it became crystal clear that we needed to be a Test team.”

That may have sounded like a knee-jerk reaction to one of their greatest wins but Deutrom had been thinking about it. “We were then an associate member and by its very definition you are not playing at the sport’s highest level,” he points out. “Ed Joyce had already played for England, Eoin Morgan was playing for England and they were also eyeing Boyd Rankin. So it was clear that we had to have the same ambition as our side’s best players. If not, we would keep losing all of them to England.”

It was going to be ambitious. As late as 2007, CI’s annual turnover was comparable to Wayne Rooney’s weekly wages. They were, in reality, trying to build a castle with resources barely enough to build a house. In 2001, during a qualifying tournament for the 2003 World Cup, they had finished eighth (below USA and Denmark). But Deutrom, who was appointed to his post in 2006, kept believing. On Thursday, those dreams became reality.

When Afghanistan’s then-President Hamid Karzai went on an official visit to the US, Hillary Clinton, then the secretary of State, surprised many when she namechecked the Afghan team as an inspiration. “I might suggest that if we are searching for a model on how to meet tough international challenges with skill, dedication and teamwork, we need only look to the Afghan national team.”

One of her speech writers may have decided to plug those lines as the 2010 World T20 was going on then and Afghanistan had qualified. But those weren’t PR lines. The sport was genuinely changing the lives of people back home.

Of all the greatest sports stories, there is a case for saying the Afghan cricket one is the greatest of them all. But how it began had nothing to do with cricket. And everything to do with happened on the night of December 24, 1979.

The Soviets placed their tanks on Afghanistan’s doorstep as the last vestiges of the Cold War began. As people celebrated Christmas the world over, the Afghans were rendered helpless. As the fighting intensified between the Mujahideen and Soviet forces, the locals began fleeing to Pakistan and Iran.

While in refugee camps in Pakistan, the Afghans began to develop a love for the game. As they began to return to their homeland after the war, they came back armed with a knowledge of how to play it and a passion of wanting to use it as a vehicle for change.

Mohammad Nabi, who would later go on to captain the national side, Asghar Stanikzai, Dawlat Zadran and Shapoor Zadran were among the four of many who returned.

They had first played cricket in the Kacha Garhi refugee camp in Peshawar. Taj Malik also returned. He would later go on to become the coach of the national team and ‘father of the sport in the country,’ according to Second XI: Cricket in Its Outposts. With those four forming the vertebrae, the team featured at the 2015 World Cup.

Two years later, that’s already only their second best achievement in the sport.

Afghanistan already has a solid footing from which to build on but because of other factors, they cannot hope to host international matches (Dubai and, maybe, Greater Noida will be their home).

That disappointment notwithstanding, this status will give the country a hope of improving infrastructure.

“Test cricket is a big thing for any player and nation,” coach Lalchand Rajput says. “It tests your temperament, mental toughness and character. This will give us a chance to improve infrastructure as well as change the mindset of both the players and administrators.”

They have a significant advantage over Ireland in one aspect: the sport itself. It’s revered in the streets of Kabul and stories and films of kids swapping machetes and guns for bats have made major headlines around the world. Duetrom & Co. are not that lucky. The golden generation (the class of 2007) is slowly fading away and cricket, till recently, was not not even worthy of consideration. Its inherent Englishness did not help. Joyce, when growing up, routinely used to hide his kit so as not to get mocked by nationalists.

The scenario is changing. Twelve thousand cricketers, young and old, were part of the system in 2007. “The figure is now 52,000,” Duetrom explains.

A change Ireland can believe in.

The ICC deserves some flak for running Test cricket like an executive club. There have been 45 US Presidents in 228 years but only 10 nations have been allowed to play Test cricket in 140 years.

For that reason, Thursday’s development was significant. Never before has the sport opened its doors to welcome two countries into the fold simultaneously since Australia and England.

Both of them know the journey is just beginning.

“It’s going to take years for cricket in this country to become mainstream, capable of challenging rugby, gaelic games and football. But this privilege the ICC has bestowed upon us proves that we have the potential to reach there,” Duetrom says.

The next 10-15 years will give us an indication as to whether he is right or wrong.

swaroop@newindianexpress.com