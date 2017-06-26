CHENNAI: Half-centuries by Ravikant Shukla (53) and Ankush Bains (51) enabled IOC (Mumbai) to defeat BPCL (Mumbai) by four wickets with five balls to spare in the final of the 48th YSCA Trophy played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Opting to bat, BPCL (Mumbai) posted 210/6 in 30 overs thanks to 91-ball 89 by youngster Prithvi Shaw which included eight boundaries and two sixes. Prithvi along with Akhil Herwadkar (62) added 132 runs for the first wicket.

Brief scores: BPCL (Mumbai) 210/6 in 30 ovs (Prithvi Shaw 89, Akhil Herwadkar 62) lost to IOC (Mumbai) 215/6 in 29.1 ovs (Ravikant Shukla 53, Ankush Bains 51). MoM: Armaan Jaffer, (IOC Mumbai). Best Batsman: Prithvi Shaw (BPCL, Mumbai). Best Bowler: Amir Gani (IOC, Mumbai). MoT: Ricky Bhui (IOC, Mumbai).

Pranav advances

Pranav of PS Senior Secondary School defeated Achinth of GRT in the boys’ pre-quarterfinals event of the inter-school table tennis tournament organised by SDAT-AKG academy.

Results: Boys: Pre-quarterfinals: Masters: Pranav (PS Senior) bt Achinth (GRT) 11-3, 11-3, 11-8; Praveen (Balaji) bt Ajay (Jawahar) 11-8, 11-8, 11-4; Umesh (SBOA) bt Thanish (Sherwood) 13-11, 11-2, 11-4; Karthick (Ch Ach) bt Raghav Ram (The Pupil) 11-6, 6-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-1; Meghan (Hindu) bt Ishanth (LTTCC) 11-6, 11-6, 11-1; Siddharth bt Sparsh (Ch Ach) 11-4, 11-4, 11-4; Jeshwanth (LTTCC) bt Sanjay (DAV) 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7; Aaman G (Chinmaya) bt Vedanth (MST) 11-2, 11-5, 11-9.

Karthik topples Badri

Top-seed Karthik Venkatraman defeated Badri Narayan in the second round of the 7th St Joseph’s International FIDE rating chess tournament.

Results: Badri Narayan (1) lost to Karthik Venkataraman (2), Muthaiah AL (2) bt Nandha Visakan (1), Niteesh Lingeswaran(1) lost Prasannaa S(2), Ram Krishnan (1) lost to Abishek A(2); Bala Murugan G(1) lost to Singh Vikramjit(2), Ganesh R (2) bt Arjun Kumar S(1), Arjun Sidharth S(1.5) drew with Manu David Suthandram R(1.5), Vaisnav M (2) bt Rajesh Y, Muthukumar(1); Thangapandian (2) lost to Anilkumar OT (1); Vigneshwaran S (2) bt Subash Anand R(1); Narendra Pallavan S (2) bt Ramakrishna Akalamkam(1), Bala Kannamma (2) bt Dharunkumar(1), Annapurni S (2) bt Badavath Anand(1), Hemanth Raam (2) bt Devkarvin (1).

St Joseph’s champions

St Joseph’s Sports Academy, with 281 points, won the overall title at the 90th Tamil Nadu state senior athletic meet, organised by Chennai District Athletic Association. St Joseph’s won the overall men’s segment with 138 points and Arise Steel came second with 83 points. In the women’s category, St Joseph’s clinched the first spot with 143 points while SDAT came runner-up with 69 points.

Best male athlete: Sabari Shankar, St Joseph’s Sports Academy (1069); Best female athlete: Chandra Lekha, Indian Bank (1041).