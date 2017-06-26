CHENNAI: It was nearly nine months ago — September 4, to be exact — on a humid night when Thangarasu Natarajan measured his run-up for the 26th time at the India Cements Ground in Tirunelveli.

The 13th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League’s (TNPL) inaugural season between Dindigul Dragons and Albert Tuti Patriots had boiled over the stipulated 40-over limit as both teams ended on 120, and a Super Over was deigned as the method to decide the outcome. The former then raked in 12 runs off their allotted six deliveries.

Till that point, the left-arm seamer was just one among his numerous namesakes in Tamil Nadu; as common as the kettle-and-makeshift-stove-toting tea shop at the corner of ostensibly every road in the state. Six balls, five yorkers, five runs, one wicket, and one improbable-but-achieved victory later, he had emerged from the aforementioned sea of Natarajans. A star had just sparked to life.

Fast forward to today, and the gap of nine months between then and now metaphorically befits the 26-year-old even more. A recall to Tamil Nadu’s domestic scheme of things — yielding 24 wickets in eight matches — and a tug-of-war between franchises that cannoned his worth in the IPL from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 3 crore (Kings XI Punjab) is enough to evoke the ‘chrysalis’ analogy.

“After the first season, expectations are bound to be bigger. That’s why I want to do my best this time,” remarks the man from Chinnappampatti village (in Salem) about the second edition of TNPL beginning on July 22.

Though his six-match stint with Kings XI doesn’t seem as fruitful from a numeric standpoint (two wickets, economy 9.08), Natarajan’s experiential takeaways may stand him in good stead this time around.

“The last time in TNPL, nobody had a clear idea as to how one should go about doing things. These past few months have helped in that regard. I have a few new plans this time around,” explains Natarajan, as a chuckle follows those words, perhaps as a nod to his life about to come a full circle in a month’s time.

“For starters, one thing that Viru sir (Virender Sehwag) and others have taught me is that relying too much on natural strengths can be counterproductive in the long run. So, I’ve worked on varying my length a bit more, and using my yorkers more discreetly.”

Technical tweaks notwithstanding, Natarajan’s time in the Kings XI camp has also helped enrich his mental repertoire.

“The other point that many in Kings XI stressed upon was the nature of the T20 format itself. The reason behind why they chose me was the way my game had already been tailored. And since the format doesn’t give much breathing space in terms of improvement, they asked me to stick to what I knew. But, they asked me to do that while keeping the state of the game in my mind. They asked me to focus more on building situational awareness, and that I think has helped me improve as a player.”

