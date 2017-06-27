CHENNAI: The BCCI prefers the collision course. It became more or less clear at its special general meeting in Mumbai on Monday, when members decided against adopting a set of reform guidelines issued by the court-appointed committee of administrators (CoA).

The CoA had on June 14 mailed the BCCI units a list of rules to be adopted at the SGM. It included a draft constitution, other than rules on conflict of interest and disbursement of funds. A majority of members led by N Srinivasan said that since the Supreme Court is hearing on July 14 a number of pleas filed by various state associations related to objections against key reform orders, what’s the point in accepting them now. Instead of rejecting the CoA’s advice outright, they decided to form a committee to determine if they can hand them over a list of two-three reservations.

But without any commitm­e­nt to making the changes, the CoA will be left with no option but to report to the court that despite instructions, BCCI un­­its have refused to amend their constitution. “If they don’t acc­ept the changes, the matter will be reported to the court,” CoA chief Vinod Rai said re­c­e­n­tly.

“Not accepting the guidelines and forming this committee effectively means we are going to buy time, as there is nothing new to come up with. We all know what the contentious points are,” a BCCI state unit chief who attended the meeting told Express. “By refusing to accept the changes, we are inviting the court to take the final call.”

Other members present in Mumbai revealed there were a few voices that said the CoA’s suggestions should first be accepted before requesting the court for review of a few sticky points, but they were outnumbered. Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke, removed as BCCI president and secretary by the court last year, also called up members and requested them to stall the changes.

Those in favour of resisting the changes said forming the committee will help the BCCI in presenting their objections. “Earlier, it was done in an unorganised manner. If a committee of eminent members lists the reservations for the CoA, it will have more weight,” said a key functionary.

India’s tour of SA to be delayed?

CHENNAI: The BCCI is all set to postpone the tour of South Africa late this year by at least a couple of weeks. The teams are supposed to play four Tests and seven ODIs, beginning from December second week. But as BCCI wants to host a tri-series, the tour is likely to start only by December 26