DUBAI: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah rose to the second spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 International (T20I) rankings for bowlers while skipper Virat Kohli retained the top spot among the batsmen.

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim leapfrogged South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir to occupy the top spot, according to the latest ICC rankings, released here on MOnday.

Bumrah now sits on the second spot with 764 points, 16 points behind Wasim who has 780 points, while a poor outing from the Proteas in their recent matches against England pulled Tahir to the third spot.

The Indian pacer attained his career-best number one in the shortest format of the game in January this year.

In batting, Kohli, Aaron Finch of Australia and Kane Williamson of New Zealand have retained the top three positions on the table.

Among the all-rounders, seasoned Bangladeshi campaigner Shakib Al Hasan continues to hold the top spot, followed by Glenn Maxwell of Australia and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.

Meanwhile, in the ICC T20I Team Rankings, England has moved into outright second position. It had started the series level with Pakistan on 121 points, but has now moved to 123 points to trail number-one ranked New Zealand by two points.

Pakistan and India occupy the third and fourth places while the West Indies completes the top five.