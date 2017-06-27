The New Indian Express takes a quick look at the credentials of those who have applied for the top job so far:

Tom Moody

Tom Moody (File | AP)

The most experienced of the lot, Australian Tom Moody has been coaching since his retirement in 2001. He was appointed coach of Sri Lanka, whom he guided to the final of the 2007 World Cup. Now coaching the IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2013, Moody took them to the qualifier round three times as well as to the championship itself in 2016. He has also served as manager and head coach of Western Warriors as well as the current director of cricket for the Big Bash League team Melbourne Renegades.

Virender Sehwag (File |AFP)

Virender Sehwag

The most celebrated name in the list of contenders, Sehwag is definitely the fan favourite for the post. However, his coaching CV is not as attractive as his playing career. His only previous coaching experience has been with the IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab, where he was the head coach this year and helped them to a fifth-place finish, an improvement over the last place the previous season. According to reports, he had apparently sent only a two-line application for the job.

Richard Pybus

Does not have playing experience but has been the director of cricket for the West Indies Cricket Board since October 2013. Was Pakistan coach when they reached the 1999 World Cup final. During his time as the Titans coach in South Africa’s domestic circuit, he brought through players like Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Albie Morkel and Paul Harris.

Lalchand Rajput

Lalchand Rajput

The former opening batsman has a lot of coaching experience. He has coached the U-19 and India A teams, as well as India in a stop-gap arrangement. He became the Afghanistan coach last year and since then, the team has grown from strength to strength.

Dodda Ganesh

The least famous of the five, Dodda Ganesh coached Goa for four years. The former pacer coached the National Cricket Academy’s U-16 and U-19 sides. He was also a selector for Karnataka for two years, during which they won a slew of domestic titles.