CHENNAI: The BCCI members went along predictable lines at Monday’s special general meeting in Mumbai and kept on hold making changes in constitution as per Supreme Court orders. Nothing unusual about it.

What was unusual at the meeting in Cricket Centre that lasted over two hours was for the first time, there were voices in favour of making the changes. There had been odd ones saying there’s no point in taking on the Supreme Court, but they were always silent when it came to speaking out in meetings.

According to members present in Monday’s meeting at the BCCI Cricket Centre, Maharashtra Cricket Association president Abhay Apte suggested that barring one or two contentious points, state units should accept the rest instead of staying on the road of confrontation, something that the CoA has also proposed.

He was supported by Rajeev Shukla of UP and MP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia and a few others, who seemed to have agreed with Apte’s argument that the defiant stand was doing them no good.

“Even though the number of members in favour of following that line was at best around 10 (in a house of 30), it was significant because this was the first time that someone spoke in favour of making the changes in a meeting. Earlier, there was unanimity in opposing the court orders. Now, members are realising that this stand is difficult to sustain,” a BCCI unit head told Express.

It was learnt that these members are suggesting there is no point in staying confrontational. “You can’t straightaway say that you’re not following orders. It makes sense to say that we are okay with everything barring two or three. And how long do you keep fighting. We seem to be doing that with Supreme Court, CoA, ICC, everybody. This has to change,” said a member.

With N Srinivasan leading the voice of dissent against the suggestions made by the CoA, arguing that a decision on accepting those shouldn’t be taken till an important Supreme Court hearing on July 14, those talking about compliance were outnumbered.

So in the end, the decision to form a committee to plan the road ahead was taken without going to votes.

Another member said from Mumbai that Srinivasan was opposed to forming the committee as well, although he had to relent when most others said that one was needed.

“He had even appeared ready to tread the path of moderation a day earlier, but changed his mind when he arrived for the meeting.”

Of the 31 BCCI units, only Vidrabha and Tripura have amended their constitution as per court orders so far.

The CoA has approved Vidarbha’s changes, while Tripura’s papers are being assessed. It was learnt that a few members have approached Vidarbha Cricket Association president Anand Jaiswal to study the amended constitution.

atreyo@newindianexpress.com