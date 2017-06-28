A logo of BCCI is seen in this file photo.

CHENNAI: Controversies may come and may go, but the valuation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going only one way: north.

On Tuesday, as Ravi Shastri threw his hat into the ring to again become coach of the national team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the winning bid for title sponsorship rights for the next five years of the IPL.

Even though the identity was hardly a surprise — Chinese mobile giant Vivo — the record bid certainly raised a few eyebrows.

The mobile manufacturer, who retained the rights, bid Rs 2,199 crore (or Rs 439.8 crore/year) to beat Oppo, another mobile company, who bid Rs 1,430 crore for a similar period.

To put the price rise in perspective, here’s a figure. DLF had paid Rs 40 crore/year for the first five years. The value of the title sponsorship has soared nearly a 1000 per cent in 10 years.

While there was always going to be an increase, the magnitude was unexpected because of the league taking a beating over the last 3-4 years. Experts felt the recent controversies, including that of match-fixing and spot fixing, would have had an effect on the brand.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri felt this was a testament to the league’s ever-increasing popularity.

“One has to understand that in terms of attendance, fan engagement and popularity, IPL is the biggest brand in Indian sports,” he told Express.

“Since an existing sponsor is renewing a deal, it shows how much faith and confidence it has in the property. After all, IPL is one of the richest leagues in the world.”

He made the point about how this is ultimately a reflection on Indian cricket. “Ultimately, it’s Indian cricket. If you see it in totality, the value of the sport is among the top sports in the world.”

Rajiv Shukla, chief of the IPL Governing Council, too spoke on the same lines.

“We’re delighted to have Vivo joining us again as titles sponsors of the IPL for the next five years,” he was quoted as saying in a press release.

“The association with Vivo has been great for the past few seasons, and I’m sure they’ll continue to make it bigger and better.”

Oppo, who incidentally beat competition from Vivo to sponsor the Indian team, were the only other company to bid for rights. The base price was set at Rs 120 crore/year.

Next in the BCCI pipeline with respect to the IPL is the TV rights deal for the next five years. With players like Amazon and Facebook too in the mix, expect the coffers to fill up even more.

