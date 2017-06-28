CHENNAI: The TNPL has grown in popularity and stature so much that almost all franchises have made increased budgets and revamped support staff in order to have a crack at the title once the second season commences in July.

Thiruvallur Veerans owner VB Chandrasekar, who picked the team for a modest price, has revamped his support staff by roping in former Indian bowling coach Bharathi Arun as the team’s coach, and also brought in Muttiah Muralitharan as mentor.

Arun, who is also Hyderabad’s coach, is happy to be back to his roots and is keen to guide Veerans to a podium finish this time.

“Happy to be part of TNPL. I was away from Tamil Nadu for a while, and look at this as an opportunity to be get back to my roots. The league offers a new challenge and I’m game for it,” said Arun.

The former TN coach doesn’t feel it’s difficult switching between leagues and formats as a coach. “I don’t see much difference while coaching teams across formats or regions. Every job offers a challenge, and for me, what’s important is to create an atmosphere for the boys to perform to potential. Pressure is an integral part of any job. I wish to take pressure positively and channalise it towards an atmosphere where the boys can give their best.”

Arun wants to teach his wards how best to prepare themselves for T20s.

“My aim is to teach them demands of T20, bring about clarity in their minds about how to go about their jobs. As far as areas to improve go, we need to work on every aspect of the game so as to make the side stronger than last year,” he insisted.

The assistant coach at Royal Challengers Bangalore believes that having the legendary Muralitharan around will help the team.

“I would expect the boys to learn from his (Murali) experience, and work on their game. They should pick Murali’s brains and learn how to stay calm under pressure. They should also learn how to stay focussed on the job, and for this he’s a great asset,” explained Arun.

The TNPL will continue to unearth new talent, he felt.

“If you see the IPL, from nowhere Rahul Tripathi made an impact. Last year, R Natarajan and N Jagadeesan made an impression in TNPL. The state has lots of talent, and it’s all about the right exposure. TNPL is a good platform, and I’m sure we’ll see lots of talented boys make a mark this year.”

