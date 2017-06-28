India's Ajinka Rahane plays a shot under the look of West Indies' wicket keeper Shai Hope during their second ODI cricket match at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. | AP

NORTH SOUND: Trailing 0-1 in the series, the West Indies have brought in two fresh faces Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris -- for the remaining three ODIs against India.

Hope and Ambris replaced Jonathan Carter and Kesrick Williams in the 13-man squad.

Hope, brother of current West Indies wicketkeeper, leads Trinidad and Tobago in domestic cricket while Ambris plays as a wicketkeeper-batsman for Windward Islands.

"Sunil Ambris and Kyle Hope are two very promising young batsmen who have been selected on the basis of strong performances in our competitions," said Courtney Browne, Cricket West Indies' chairman of selectors.

"Kyle opened on our last A team one-day tour to Sri Lanka and had some very good performances. In addition, he also had a good showing opening the batting for the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force franchise in this year's PCL competition."

Talking about Ambris, Browne added: "Sunil did well in our Regional Super50 One-Day tournament and also had a good showing in this year's PCL first-class tournament for Windward Islands Volcanoes, and therefore will fit within our middle order.

"They will be up against a good Indian team and they have an opportunity to show their skills and contribute to a stronger team performance."

The third ODI takes place here on Friday and the same venue will also stage the fourth ODI before teams travel to Jamaica for the final ODI and a T20 International.

India lead the series 1-0 after a comfortable 105-run win in the second ODI at Port of Spain, following the washed out series opener.

Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell.