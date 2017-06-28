CHENNAI: Just three days ago sources close to Ravi Shastri said he would not apply for coach’s job. Though the reason was not clear, experts believed he would not apply unless he gets some kind of a surety by the Indian cricket board about the job.

On Tuesday he revealed to The New Indian Express he is going to apply and all that was being speculated about surety was “bull crap”. The Twitter world was abuzz especially with these words where most questioned the move and alleged this was premeditated.

What was or is ‘bull crap’ no one knows, but one thing is sure the job might be his — only hurdle is the three wise men in the Cricket Advisory Committee. Last time around when Anil Kumble was chosen, two out of the three did not vote for Shastri.

This time, with the ouster of Kumble, things have changed. With India captain Virat Kohli apprently backing him, Shastri must have sniffed more than just a chance to be India coach. His proximity to the BCCI and its bigwigs will definitely play a big role in his appointment (if at all).

A top BCCI official who was mediating between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, too felt Ravi Shastri would be the frontrunner. “If he is applying then there is a likelihood of he being chosen the coach,” said the official. “When the captain is behind him then the BCCI will also lend its support. Kohli wanted him to continue last year as well.”

The more one delved it became clear that it was not all “bull crap” that without some kind of assurance Shastri would have chosen to apply.

However, the transfer of power might not be easy. Last year, an ugly spat involving Shastri and Ganguly was in the open after Kumble was appointed. Both did not mince words while trying to undermine the other. Shastri was more miffed with the rejection than missing out on the post.

Last time too he said he would not apply without some kind of assurance.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday as mark of protest for the treatment dished out to Kumble, Upendra Nath Brahmachari, an engineer based out of Nashik, applied for the same post.

“I have applied for the post of head coach because of the way they treated Kumble. He has had a great season as coach, why should he be removed? If the captain thinks he is the sole reason behind the team’s success, then he can take me. Why hire a professional. I’ve played only gully cricket and that should be enough. I’m also a fan of Kohli, but what he did to Kumble was wrong. Why should he listen to what Kohli says all the time? That is why I applied,” the 30-year-old told Express.