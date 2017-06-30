MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane help India cruise past West Indies in third ODI
By AFP | Published: 30th June 2017 07:07 PM |
Last Updated: 01st July 2017 02:34 AM | A+A A- |
NORTH SOUND (ANTIGUA): India beat the West Indies by 93 runs in the third fixture of a five-match one-day international series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni starred with 78 not out as India managed 251-4 batting first on a sluggish pitch, before the hosts were bowled out for 158.
India now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.