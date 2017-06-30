Ajinkya Rahane posted steady innings of 72 runs off 112 balls to help India recover from a rocky start. | AP

NORTH SOUND (ANTIGUA): India beat the West Indies by 93 runs in the third fixture of a five-match one-day international series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni starred with 78 not out as India managed 251-4 batting first on a sluggish pitch, before the hosts were bowled out for 158.

India now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.