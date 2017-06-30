CHENNAI: AL Muthaiah won the FIDE rating chess tournament, organised by St Joseph’s Group of Institutions in Chennai. Muthaiah of Chennai, Joy Lazer of Kerala and Ram S Krishnan of BSNL scored 8 points each at the end of the 9th round, but based on superior tie-break, Muthaiah was declared as the winner.

On the top of the table, Muthaiah employed Caro-Kann against top-seeded FIDE Master Karthik Venkataraman and forced the opponent to split point in 33 moves. On the second, Veteran player Lazer was held to a draw by young hold Hemant Raam in the Tarrasch Defence, Queen’s Gambit in 24 moves.

Seven players — FM Karthik Venkataraman, Vikramjit Singh, Hemant Raam, Alan Divya Raj, Bala Kannamma, Anilkumar and Akil — scored 7.5 points each and they finished fourth to tenth respectively on tie-break.

Winner Muthaiah received cash prize of `40,000, while the second and third prize winner Lazer and Krishnan, received `30,000 and `20,000 respectively.

International weightlifter and Arjuna awardee T Muthu and Dr B Babu Manoharan, Chairman & Managing Director, St Joseph’s Group of Institutions, gave away the prizes.

Three cheers for Aravind & Co

K Aravind’s 3 for 11 paved the way for St Patrick’s to beat Santhome HSS by eight wickets in the final of the Velammal Nexus- Kreeda Cup 2017.

Batting first, Santhome HSS posted a total of 85 runs in 19.5 overs. Ajay Chettan emerged the top-scorer with 28 runs. In reply, St Patrick’s chased down the target in just 15.4 overs.

Brief scores: Final: Santhome 85 in 19.5 ovs (Ajay Chettan 28; K Aravind 3/11) lost to St Patricks AIHSS 89/2 in 15.4 overs (M Vishal 28 , IS Akash 25 no). MoM: K Aravind.

Magesh shines

D Magesh’s 54 helped Wheels India defeat Heavy Vehicles Factory by 92 runs in the final of the Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Brief scores: Final: Wheels India 197/6 in 30 ovs (D Magesh 54, R Senthil 47; N Malarvanan 4/33) bt Heavy Vehicles Factory 105/7 in 30 ovs (V Saravana Kumaran 44 no; M Sakthivel 3/13).

Semifinals: Wheels India 157/8 in 30 ovs (M Srinivasan 38) bt Michelin Tyres 106 in 25.4 ovs (C Sathiya Kumar 6/22).

Heavy Vehicles Factory 169/9 in 30 ovs (N Malarvanan 63, V Saravana Kumaran 27; K Mathan 3/21, S Pradeep 3/33) bt Apollo Tyres 168/8 in 30 ovs (C Kubendran 64, U Sathish 37; A Sanjeev 3/35).

Table tennis tourney

Kharche & Associates and KM Associates 4th state-ranking table tennis tournament will be held at SDAT-AKG Table Tennis Academy from July 6 to 9. Contact: 9444144482.